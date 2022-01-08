Zack: Warmer this weekend with some rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some changes you may like for this upcoming weekend while others not so much as warmer temperatures are moving in but rain chances are coming too.

For your Saturday be on the lookout for some showers and storms, especially by the afternoon. A disturbance will move into the coastline later today leading to the best rain coverage being in our coastal communities. I’m going with a 40% rain chance mainly for some scattered shower activity or a brief heavy downpour. Highs today do rebound to near 70.

We will be well into the 70′s and possibly be near 80 come Sunday but once again rain is in the forecast. A front will be getting closer to us which should allow for some passing showers or downpours. I’m throwing in a 50% coverage for Sunday as the rain should be moving at a pretty good clip so expect some dry hours in between any rain out there.

Our next front arrives on Monday bringing a strong northerly wind back to the area along with colder temperatures. Highs fall back into the 50′s heading into next week with lows in the 30′s and 40′s. Although the weather looks quiet for the entire new work week, it will be the coolest week of winter so far.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.