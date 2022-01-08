BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zurik Investigation follow up: Grand jury indicts New Orleans judge for filing false tax returns

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal grand jury indicts a New Orleans city judge who was the subject of a Lee Zurik investigation.

According to the indictment, Teena Anderson-Trahan, who’s a judge in the second city court, filed false tax returns. She’s accused of not reporting income from hundreds of weddings she officiated and income from previous legal work from 2013-2016.

The indictment says she allegedly charged higher officiant fees for marriages conducted outside normal business hours, outside the Algiers courthouse, and on Valentine’s Day.

Our investigation found that she charged one couple as much as $180 on Valentine’s Day to marry them at the courthouse when state law said that the fee should have been $5.

Trahan is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on January 24. She faces four counts of filing false tax returns. If convicted, she faces up to 12 years in prison.

RELATED STORIES:

Zurik: State senator calls for investigation of Orleans judges

Zurik: Misjudged - Judges under scrutiny over wedding fees

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio

Latest News

Zurik investigation: Judge Trahan update
Zurik investigation: Judge Trahan update
Attention to details follow up
Attention to details follow up
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
Zurik Investigation: Fox 8 suing Kenner
Zurik: Records show Kenner city employees paid for more than 24 hours a day of work following Ida