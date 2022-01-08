Zurik Investigation follow up: Grand jury indicts New Orleans judge for filing false tax returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal grand jury indicts a New Orleans city judge who was the subject of a Lee Zurik investigation.

According to the indictment, Teena Anderson-Trahan, who’s a judge in the second city court, filed false tax returns. She’s accused of not reporting income from hundreds of weddings she officiated and income from previous legal work from 2013-2016.

The indictment says she allegedly charged higher officiant fees for marriages conducted outside normal business hours, outside the Algiers courthouse, and on Valentine’s Day.

Our investigation found that she charged one couple as much as $180 on Valentine’s Day to marry them at the courthouse when state law said that the fee should have been $5.

Trahan is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on January 24. She faces four counts of filing false tax returns. If convicted, she faces up to 12 years in prison.

