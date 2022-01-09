Conservative broadcaster Raymond Arroyo named grand marshal of Endymion parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Conservative broadcaster Raymond Arroyo, the news director and lead anchor of the Eternal Word Television Network and a frequent Fox News contributor and host, was unveiled Saturday night (Jan. 8) as the grand marshal for the Krewe of Endymion’s 2022 Carnival parade.

Krewe of Endymion president Dan Kelly on Sunday confirmed the selection and called the New Orleans-born Arroyo a “very vibrant person who felt like a good choice” to lead the scheduled Feb. 26 parade through Mid-City.

Arroyo, 51, was born and raised in Gentilly and still has a home in New Orleans, Kelly said.

“He has connections to many people here,” Kelly said.

The announcement was made Saturday night before about 4,000 people attending the Krewe of Endymion’s Coronation at the Morial Convention Center, Kelly said.

“After last year being in ‘silent mode,’ the mood last night was very exciting,” Kelly said Sunday. “The city is working hard to have Mardi Gras and Endymion is looking forward to returning on its traditional Mid-City route. We hope everybody gets well for Mardi Gras.”

Arroyo hosts ‘The World Over with Raymond Arroyo’ on EWTN and is a frequent guest and occasional substitute host on ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ the Fox News program hosted by Laura Ingraham.

