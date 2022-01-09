BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Conservative broadcaster Raymond Arroyo named grand marshal of Endymion parade

Raymond Arroyo, shown at center in this 2010 file photo, is the news director and lead anchor...
Raymond Arroyo, shown at center in this 2010 file photo, is the news director and lead anchor for the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) and was announced Saturday night (Jan. 8) as the grand marshal for the Feb. 26 Krewe of Endymion parade. (Phil Long/AP Images for EWTN Global Catholic Network)(Phil Long | Associated Press)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Conservative broadcaster Raymond Arroyo, the news director and lead anchor of the Eternal Word Television Network and a frequent Fox News contributor and host, was unveiled Saturday night (Jan. 8) as the grand marshal for the Krewe of Endymion’s 2022 Carnival parade.

Krewe of Endymion president Dan Kelly on Sunday confirmed the selection and called the New Orleans-born Arroyo a “very vibrant person who felt like a good choice” to lead the scheduled Feb. 26 parade through Mid-City.

Arroyo, 51, was born and raised in Gentilly and still has a home in New Orleans, Kelly said.

“He has connections to many people here,” Kelly said.

The announcement was made Saturday night before about 4,000 people attending the Krewe of Endymion’s Coronation at the Morial Convention Center, Kelly said.

“After last year being in ‘silent mode,’ the mood last night was very exciting,” Kelly said Sunday. “The city is working hard to have Mardi Gras and Endymion is looking forward to returning on its traditional Mid-City route. We hope everybody gets well for Mardi Gras.”

Arroyo hosts ‘The World Over with Raymond Arroyo’ on EWTN and is a frequent guest and occasional substitute host on ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ the Fox News program hosted by Laura Ingraham.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

Latest News

LSU finishes 2021 season 6-7
Garland Gillen breaks down what to expect from LSU Football this offseason
Double homicide in New Orleans East leaves 2 people dead, one injured, according to NOPD
Double homicide in NOLA east
Double homicide in NOLA east
Saturday evening headlines 1/8
Witness describes emotional reunion after Mid-City carjacking, kidnapping of 5-year-old sleeping in back seat