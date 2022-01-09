BBB Accredited Business
Double homicide in New Orleans East leaves 2 people dead, one injured, according to NOPD

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred at the intersection of Curran Road and Benson Street Saturday afternoon (January 8).

Around 5:56 p.m., Officers responded to a call of aggravated battery shooting at the location. When officers arrived they discovered two male victims suffering with gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old male who pronounced dead at the scene and a 23-year-old who died in route to the hospital.

Officers also learned of a third victim who is in critical condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

