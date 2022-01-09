New York Times bestselling author and broadcaster Raymond Arroyo named grand marshal of Endymion parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New York Times bestselling author and broadcaster Raymond Arroyo, the news director and lead anchor of the Eternal Word Television Network and a frequent Fox News and CNN contributor and host, was unveiled Saturday night (Jan. 8) as the grand marshal for the Krewe of Endymion’s 2022 Carnival parade.

“For a native New Orleanian, who waited as a child all day on Orleans Avenue for the start of this incredible parade, to be a part of the Krewe of Endymion for their first outing in two years is a supreme honor. To me, Mardi Gras is a joyous, generous expression of our traditions and communal spirit. Throughout my broadcast career, I have tried to introduce audiences around the world to our music, food, and people. New Orleans culture should be experienced first hand. And I am so grateful to the Muniz family, and the Krewe of Endymion for allowing me the opportunity to join them for one of Mardi Gras’s great traditions. As Grand Marshal of Carnival’s largest parade, I hope my TV family will join us on February 26th for a celebration worthy of this great city and people. Cannot wait to see you all.” Arroyo said.

Krewe of Endymion president Dan Kelly on Sunday confirmed the selection and called the New Orleans-born Arroyo a “very vibrant person who felt like a good choice” to lead the scheduled Feb. 26 parade through Mid-City.

“Arroyo, 51, was born and raised in Metairie. He has connections to many people here,” Kelly said.

The announcement was made Saturday night before about 4,000 people attending the Krewe of Endymion’s Coronation at the Morial Convention Center, Kelly said.

“After last year being in ‘silent mode,’ the mood last night was very exciting,” Kelly said Sunday. “The city is working hard to have Mardi Gras and Endymion is looking forward to returning on its traditional Mid-City route. We hope everybody gets well for Mardi Gras.”

Arroyo hosts ‘The World Over with Raymond Arroyo’ on EWTN and is a frequent guest and occasional substitute host on ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ the Fox News program hosted by Laura Ingraham.

