NFL’s ‘Black Monday’ starts early: Fangio fired

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday (Jan. 9) after three seasons produced...
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday (Jan. 9) after three seasons produced no playoff appearances.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL’s “Black Monday” got off to an early start, as the Denver Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday (Jan. 9).

Fangio, 63, was the first of several coaching dominoes expected to fall after Sunday’s conclusion of the NFL’s first 18-week regular season. Several coaches and GMs under fire throughout the league often are let go the day after their season ends, in what has come to be known as “Black Monday” across professional football.

The Broncos’ season finale was Saturday, when a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their fourth straight defeat and capped a 7-10 season. Denver had three consecutive losing seasons and no playoff appearances under Fangio, who departs with a 19-30 record.

Other coaches believed to have entered Sunday’s finales in some degree of job jeopardy included the Chicago Bears’ Matt Nagy, the Minnesota Vikings’ Mike Zimmer, the Charlotte Panthers’ Matt Rhule and the New York Giants’ Joe Judge.

Two other NFL head coaches were ousted during the season. The Las Vegas Raiders’ Jon Gruden resigned under pressure Oct. 11 after the disclosure of controversial emails, and the Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 15 after he went 2-11 in his first 13 games amid several off-field controversies.

