NOPD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in New Orleans East homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Sunday (Jan. 9) asked the public’s help locating two “persons of interest” detectives want to interview as part of their investigation into the shooting death of a woman last week.

The NOPD said 19-year-old Rony Aguilera and 18-year-old Arianna Bondlow are not wanted on criminal charges, but are believed to have information relevant to the investigation into Friday’s fatal shooting of a woman whose identity has not been disclosed.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was found just before 9 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. She was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, but did not survive her injury.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Aguilera and/or Bondlow is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Matthew Riffle at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

