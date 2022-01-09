Rihanna announces she’s opening up Savage X Fenty stores in five cites

(WVUE) - Rihanna took to social media to announce that she is opening up Savage X Fenty stores in five different cities.

It was last October when the news of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand was opening up its own stores from the co-president, chief merchandising and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis.

On Friday Rihanna posted on Instagram and said, “2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.”

In an interview with Bloomberg, Pendarvis confirmed that the stores were set to open this year. “Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022.” She added, “Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online. Initially, they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU.”

Right now there are no specific dates mentioned on when the stores will open in the following cities: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

