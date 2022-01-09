BBB Accredited Business
Tari Eason leads No. 21 LSU over No. 18 Tennessee

Tari Eason (13).
Tari Eason (13).(LSU Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sophomore Tari Eason’s big night helped lead No. 21 LSU (14-1, 2-1 SEC) past No. 18 Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, Jan. 8 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers are 10-0 at home this season and have a 13 game winning streak inside the PMAC.

Eason scored 24 while shooting 8-for-15 from the floor and 1-for-3 from behind the arc, the Cincinnati transfer was also 5-for-6 from the charity stripe and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Tigers.

It was the third game in Southeastern Conference play that Eason has scored in double figures. LSU is 2-1 in those games, Eason has averaged 16 points per game and 8.3 rebounds in SEC play so far this season.

As a team LSU shot 47.4% from the field, while shooting 44.4% from the three.

Brandon Murray and Darius Days also were in double digits in the win over the Volunteers. LSU was also able to force 13 turnovers.

The Tigers will head to Gainsville, Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 12 to take on the Gators, tip-off is scheduled 6 p.m.

