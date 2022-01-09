BBB Accredited Business
Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6

A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2,...
A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2021. A massive slab of rock broke away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the canyon wall and and toppled onto pleasure boaters killing at least two people and injuring dozens at the popular tourist destination in Minas Gerais state.(AP Photo/Andre Penner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake.

Local officials say Saturday’s accident left at least six people dead and 32 injured — with as many as 20 others missing.

Video images show a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake.

Then a fissure appears in the cliff and a huge piece topples onto at least two of the vessels.

The press office of Minas Gerais state tells The Associated Press that the fire department deployed divers and helicopters to help.

