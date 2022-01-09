BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Witness describes emotional reunion after Mid-City carjacking, kidnapping of 5-year-old sleeping in back seat

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Our hostess said, ‘oh someone just carjacked this lady’s car and took off,’” said Bayou Bistro manager, Wil Milton.

It quickly became a busy and emotional Friday night outside of Bayou Bistro on Norman C Francis. Manager, Wil Milton says he’ll never forget hearing the pain in that mother’s voice.

“The screams of the mother were just outrageous, everyone within earshot felt it, it was I don’t know what to say I hope I never have to hear that again,” said Milton.

They came to find out two thieves drove off in her running car with a sleeping 5-year-old boy inside.

“I think that’s the absolute worst, even the shooting they had on this corner and Neyow’s, that’s bad in and of itself, but kidnapping a kid, carjacking? That’s on a different level,” said Milton.

The NOPD says the mother went inside to pick up a food order just before 7:30 that evening. They say she tried to stop the two men from driving off, but as she cried out, Milton says everyone on the block stepped in to try and help as police started tracking down the car.

“Community reached out, just human kindness and empathy for a situation that I believe that everyone can relate to,” said Milton.

About twenty minutes later, Police spotted the car about a mile away near North Dupre and Desoto streets. Neighbors in the area who didn’t want to go on camera say they saw police try to pull the car over before it abruptly came to a stop, describing the men as two teens who ran from the car.

“It wasn’t a matter of 20 minutes when they called up and said we found your kid… all I know they brought back her kid and everyone was happy and hugging her, it was almost worth it when it happened because of all the love that happened,” said Milton.

The reunion gave way to relief, but Milton says those thieves should think next time before they act.

“Youngsters, you’re wilding too hard, calm down think about your life… what can I say I hope it never gets any worse,” said Milton.

Police say the child was not harmed, but Milton says he was pretty hungry by that time.

The NOPD have not identified possible suspects at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

NOPD arrest multiple suspects in armed carjackings

Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion

Latest News

Double homicide in New Orleans East leaves 2 people dead, one injured, according to NOPD
Double homicide in NOLA east
Double homicide in NOLA east
Fan Expo
Fan Expo
Mid City carjacking
Mid City carjacking