Zack: Quite warm today; cold front arrives tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes are on the way over the next 24 hours as we will see another flip from very warm conditions to more chilly weather.

A bit of fog is noted across the area to start the second half of the weekend and boy is it warm and humid. The warmer start will lead to quite a warm day, highs will jump to near 80 this afternoon to go along with a humid breeze. There is the chance for a few storms today especially on the north shore but rain coverage only looks to be around 40%. A random stronger storm cell is possibly with gusty winds.

After we get through an 80 degree Sunday, it’s back to the winter chill and this time around, it’s here to stay. Highs are expected to fall back into the 50′s heading into the work week with lows in the 30′s and 40′s. I don’t see much of a warm up coming even by the end of this week as we look to remain near or slightly below-average for the foreseeable future.

In fact, today may be the warmest day for the remainder of the month looking at the long range “colder” pattern.

