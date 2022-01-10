ATV crash kills 26-year-old, injures juvenile driver

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after an ATV crash in Belle Chasse, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened on LA 23 near Star Place Drive on Jan. 7 shortly after 8 p.m., police say.

Alex Migliore, 26, was killed in the crash.

Police say Migliore was riding with a juvenile driver traveling south on the shoulder of LA 23 when they struck an abandoned trailer that was parked partially on the shoulder and partially in the grass.

Migliore and the driver were ejected and transported to the hospital. Police say neither was wearing a helmet.

Migliore died from his injuries on Sun., Jan. 9. The juvenile suffered moderate injuries.

Police do not believe speed or impairment played a role in the crash, but toxicology results are pending.

