Bob Saget’s death prompts outpouring of grief, tributes from comedy and entertainment world

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mourning comedians and grief-stricken former television co-stars expressed their shock and sadness over the news that Bob Saget was found dead Sunday (Jan. 9) inside a Florida hotel room.

The beloved actor-comedian was in the midst of a stand-up comedy tour, and had recently posted on social media his excitement and appreciation of enthusiastic audiences at what turned out to be his final performances in Orlando and Jacksonville.

Saget, 65, was found dead Sunday afternoon inside his room at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton hotel. According to a statement from the Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found unresponsive and detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

A sampling of the reaction to Saget’s death from the entertainment world:

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I’ll never let go, brother. Love you❤️ https://t.co/FYgrfqmdRq — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Until I find out my friend Bob Saget's cause of death, I'm just gonna assume irritable bowel syndrome.

It's what he would want.

😥😂 — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) January 10, 2022

My heart is broken. Saget, thank you for being the warmest, most accepting, relentlessly kind and hilarious person. I never heard you say a bad word about anyone unless it was a brilliant roast joke, where even your target was in tears. pic.twitter.com/Dpa9UIyZSI — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 10, 2022

What a terrible shock!!!! This can not be happening. Bob loved comedy more than anyone i know, its hard to find the right words; But he was a legend in the game and my heart goes out to his friends, family and millions of fans.. pic.twitter.com/kvbXABcgQC — Dave Attell (@attell) January 10, 2022

He was truly one the nicest people EVER. Really. Just wow I’m sad about this. Rip to #BobSagat — Certified ?uestlover (@questlove) January 10, 2022

#RIPBobSaget



Farewell to one of my oldest, nicest, most generous, most hilarious friends.



I am beside myself with sadness and shock.



Love and strength to his family and friends.



There are no words. — Paul Provenza (@PaulProvenza) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was so kind and when you spent time with him he made you laugh hard. He loved to be funny and he was hysterical. He was also there for everyone. A beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/jQuv5cAkuT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2022

The only people who said terrible things about Bob Saget were his best friends. 💔 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 10, 2022

Four decades of friendship. Had Thanksgiving with Bob once when we were coming up. He cooked the turkey but had no idea you were supposed to take the innards out. We completely lost it. Do us a favor Bob and stay outta hell so we can talk shit again someday. Love you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/CTXQrGYiT5 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.