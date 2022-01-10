BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A cooler week ahead with temps holding steady

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a record high yesterday of 82°, temps have swing back to a winter feel to start the new work week.Winter is back. And unlike the last few fronts, this chilly weather looks to stick around possibly all week long.

Clouds will linger into the afternoon. The sun should peek through later today, which will warm us up into the low to mid 50s for highs. But that’s a good 30 degrees colder than just 24 hours ago. The gusty breeze will make it feel even colder at times today.

Overnight into Tuesday, we are watching for some frost north of the lake as temperatures tumble to near freezing. South of the lake, it looks as though winds will stay up just enough to keep temperatures from falling too far. I think 34 is possible on the north shore and in outlying areas, with lower 40s expected in and around the city.

Get used to this chill, as those 50s for highs look to be the story the next few days. Some clouds may roll back in Tuesday night into Wednesday, but rain chances remain low the rest of the work week. A slight moderation in temperatures is expected come week’s end. But we won’t be returning into the 70s for at least the next seven days.

