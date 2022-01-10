Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs pays tribute to Betty White with cleats

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Buffalo Bills wide receiver took to the field Sunday with custom-made cleats with amazing artwork on them.

Diggs honored the late Betty White with a pair of cleats that featured her face on them, plus with an added bonus, the famous song attributed to her. You can also see a cartoon on Betty throwing up a ‘rock on’ hand sign with a smirk on her face.

On the other cleat, the words from the ‘Golden Girls’ theme song, “Thank You For Being A Friend” is written. The artwork was done by a footwear designer Mache. He’s known for making custom-made cleats for athletes.

