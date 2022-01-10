BBB Accredited Business
Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs pays tribute to Betty White with cleats

Diggs honored the late Betty White with a pair of cleats that featured her face on them.
Diggs honored the late Betty White with a pair of cleats that featured her face on them.(AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Buffalo Bills wide receiver took to the field Sunday with custom-made cleats with amazing artwork on them.

Diggs honored the late Betty White with a pair of cleats that featured her face on them, plus with an added bonus, the famous song attributed to her. You can also see a cartoon on Betty throwing up a ‘rock on’ hand sign with a smirk on her face.

On the other cleat, the words from the ‘Golden Girls’ theme song, “Thank You For Being A Friend” is written. The artwork was done by a footwear designer Mache. He’s known for making custom-made cleats for athletes.

