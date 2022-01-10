BBB Accredited Business
Car hits gas pump, starts fire at Birmingham gas station

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car backed into a gas pump at a Birmingham gas station causing the pump to catch on fire, according to Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire rescue.

Harrell said no one was hurt.

It happened in the 3800 block of East Lake Blvd.

About 20 gallons of fuel was wasted. Firefighters put out the fire and they used oil dry on the area.

