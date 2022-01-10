David: Nice January weather this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be seasonably cool for the first part of the week. A disturbance will bring in clouds late Tuesday and into part of Wednesday. Otherwise temperatures will moderate a bit by late week back into the 60s.

Overnight lows will be chilly but pretty typical by January standards with 40s on the South Shore and 30s away from the lake.

Another cold front moves across the area by Saturday. A few showers are possible otherwise the week looks dry. It will turn breezy and cooler for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week. A few clouds are possible otherwise expect plenty of winter sunshine for late in the weekend and the start of next week.

