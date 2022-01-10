BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

David: Nice January weather this week

Only modest warming before a weekend cold front
Only modest warming expected
Only modest warming expected(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be seasonably cool for the first part of the week. A disturbance will bring in clouds late Tuesday and into part of Wednesday. Otherwise temperatures will moderate a bit by late week back into the 60s.

Overnight lows will be chilly but pretty typical by January standards with 40s on the South Shore and 30s away from the lake.

Another cold front moves across the area by Saturday. A few showers are possible otherwise the week looks dry. It will turn breezy and cooler for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week. A few clouds are possible otherwise expect plenty of winter sunshine for late in the weekend and the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

Latest News

The two men, highlighted, are arguing just moments before the shooting.
Surveillance video shows moments leading up to fatal French Quarter shooting
Teen killed in four-wheeler crash
A man is dead after an ATV crash in Belle Chase, according to Louisiana State Police.
ATV crash kills 26-year-old, injures juvenile driver
From left, Rony Aguilera and Arianna Bondlow are 'persons of interest' being sought by New...
Four people shot to death Friday in New Orleans identified by parish coroner