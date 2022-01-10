Four people shot to death Friday in New Orleans identified by parish coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people shot to death last Friday in New Orleans had their identities revealed Monday (Jan. 10) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The woman who died after being shot in the leg in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was identified as 23-year-old Breshawn Spencer. Spencer was found shot just before 9 a.m. and died after being taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

New Orleans police homicide investigators said Sunday they want to find and interview two “persons of interest” who may have information about Spencer’s death. The NOPD has asked the public’s help locating 19-year-old Rony Aguilera and 18-year-old Arianna Bondlow.

A 20-year-old man found shot to death inside an Algiers home in the 100 block of Huntlee Drive was identified as Sean Cox. Police said Cox’s body was found at 3:14 p.m. by his parents.

“These kids with these guns need to stop,” Cox’s father told WVUE-Fox 8. “They are destroying families.”

A 23-year-old man fatally shot Friday at 7:41 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Claiborne Avenue was identified as Demontre Smith. The NOPD said Smith and another armed suspect exchanged gunfire and Smith died at a hospital after being struck in the chest in the Central City gunfight.

A final shooting Friday at 8:24 p.m. took the life of 24-year-old Kahlil Dominick, the coroner’s office said.

According to police, Dominick and another man were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2000 block of North Broad Street when both were shot by a gunman who pulled up behind them. The gunman got back into his vehicle and fled down St. Bernard Avenue after the shooting, the NOPD said. No arrest has been made and the condition of the second shooting victim has not been disclosed.

