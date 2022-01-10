BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame

Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame
Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from LSU Athletics:

LSU running back Kevin Faulk, perhaps the greatest all-purpose player in the history of the Southeastern Conference, has been named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.

Faulk, who remains the SEC’s leader in career all-purpose yards and the school’s all-time leading rusher, becomes the 11th LSU player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. He’s joined in the Hall Fame Class of 2022 by 17 players and three coaches.

LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

“All praise goes to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Faulk said. “This is an honor that wouldn’t be possible without my great teammates, coaches and everyone who helped me along the way. It’s a tremendous honor but for me, but it was a team effort. I’m so humbled and honored to be included among the great list of players and coaches in the Hall of Fame Class for 2022.”

A 1996 first-team all-American as an all-purpose player, Faulk still holds the all-time SEC record with 6,833 all-purpose yards, a mark that was fourth in FBS history when he finished his career. During that 1996 season, he led the SEC in all-purpose yards and ranked second in the league in rushing. Faulk followed up his all-America campaign by leading the SEC in rushing during both his junior and senior seasons, and he also topped the league in scoring as a senior. The three-time first-team All-SEC selection was the first player in LSU history to average more than 100 yards per game during his entire career.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport