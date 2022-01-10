Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame

The following information comes from LSU Athletics:

LSU running back Kevin Faulk, perhaps the greatest all-purpose player in the history of the Southeastern Conference, has been named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.

Faulk, who remains the SEC’s leader in career all-purpose yards and the school’s all-time leading rusher, becomes the 11th LSU player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. He’s joined in the Hall Fame Class of 2022 by 17 players and three coaches.

“All praise goes to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Faulk said. “This is an honor that wouldn’t be possible without my great teammates, coaches and everyone who helped me along the way. It’s a tremendous honor but for me, but it was a team effort. I’m so humbled and honored to be included among the great list of players and coaches in the Hall of Fame Class for 2022.”

A 1996 first-team all-American as an all-purpose player, Faulk still holds the all-time SEC record with 6,833 all-purpose yards, a mark that was fourth in FBS history when he finished his career. During that 1996 season, he led the SEC in all-purpose yards and ranked second in the league in rushing. Faulk followed up his all-America campaign by leading the SEC in rushing during both his junior and senior seasons, and he also topped the league in scoring as a senior. The three-time first-team All-SEC selection was the first player in LSU history to average more than 100 yards per game during his entire career.

