BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU focused on restocking their football roster

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU suited up with only 38 scholarship players for the Texas Bowl, and it showed. The Tigers received an absolute beatdown, 42-20. It was a bitter way to end a pretty forgettable season for the Purple and Gold.

“I started off this week by saying there would be no excuses. As you could see we went to battle with a pretty limited roster. Yet I’m disappointed I couldn’t do better for the players today. I fully expected us to win the game. We put together a plan as a coaching staff that would lend to going out and making plays. Obviously that plan wasn’t executed well. I’m disappointed for my players. The effort and resiliency they showed in the midst of adversity. It’s a hurtful feeling right now as a coach, to go out there and fall short today,” said interim coach Brad Davis.

“Shoot, we Fighting’ Tigers, we ain’t about to back down from nobody If we got 11, we going to play. That’s our mindset. If we got 11, we’re going to play,” said LSU senior Jontre Kirklin.

Now, it’s time re-stock that roster. Head coach Brian Kelly laid out one of the main reasons he took this job in Baton Rouge.

“I think it starts with a geographical recruiting base. Certainly the ability to recruit the state of Louisiana. It has incredible talent. Recruit that area first and foremost. Recruit your base. I was used to going across the country to have to recruit. To be able to recruit the state of Louisiana, and that area will be an important piece for us, and I’m excited about that,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase has record breaking season; sets team single season receiving record
Senior Khayla Pointer (3) scores 24 in win over Auburn.
Pointer’s double-double leads No. 13 LSU in rout over Auburn 76-48
LSU finishes 2021 season 6-7
Garland Gillen breaks down what to expect from LSU Football this offseason
Tari Eason (13).
Tari Eason leads No. 21 LSU over No. 18 Tennessee