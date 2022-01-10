BBB Accredited Business
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp

Preliminary investigation shows man, woman each died of a single gunshot wound
Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found shot dead Jan. 9, 2022, outside a pickup along Mercer Bayou.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A man and woman have been found shot dead about a dozen miles south of Texarkana in Miller County, Ark.

Miller County Sheriff’s Department identified the pair as William Hines, 49, and Lisa Hines, 52 both of Miller County. The pair were husband and wife.

Their bodies were found outside a pickup along Mercer Bayou about 12:07 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, authorities report.

The discovery at the boat landing was made by someone who went there to check the level of the Sulphur River.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that both persons died as a result of single gunshot wounds. The victims were in close proximity to one another. A suspected weapon was recovered at the scene. There was no indication that other parties were involved in the incident.

Miller County Sheriff's Office

Miller County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The bodies are being sent to the Arkansas state crime laboratory in Little Rock for examination.

This is a developing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

