MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A man and woman have been found shot dead about a dozen miles south of Texarkana in Miller County, Ark.

Miller County Sheriff’s Department identified the pair as William Hines, 49, and Lisa Hines, 52 both of Miller County. The pair were husband and wife.

Their bodies were found outside a pickup along Mercer Bayou about 12:07 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, authorities report.

The discovery at the boat landing was made by someone who went there to check the level of the Sulphur River.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that both persons died as a result of single gunshot wounds. The victims were in close proximity to one another. A suspected weapon was recovered at the scene. There was no indication that other parties were involved in the incident.

Miller County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The bodies are being sent to the Arkansas state crime laboratory in Little Rock for examination.

This is a developing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.