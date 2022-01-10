BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Another big cold front to start the work week

Highs Monday only in the 50s
Temperatures will stay cool for several days behind the latest cold front.
Temperatures will stay cool for several days behind the latest cold front.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an incredibly warm day with a new record high of 82 degrees beating out the previous record of 80 set in 1974 it’s back to winter. A strong front will push through during the overnight dropping morning lows into the upper 40s. After highs will only be in the 50s with a strong wind behind the front. This time the chilly conditions will stick around a few days with Monday night dropping into the 40s and some 30s north as winds die down a bit and clear skies take over. High temperatures will warm gradually through the week, but stay just below to near long term averages in the low 60s until the next system approaches next weekend.

