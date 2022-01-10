Nicondra: Another big cold front to start the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an incredibly warm day with a new record high of 82 degrees beating out the previous record of 80 set in 1974 it’s back to winter. A strong front will push through during the overnight dropping morning lows into the upper 40s. After highs will only be in the 50s with a strong wind behind the front. This time the chilly conditions will stick around a few days with Monday night dropping into the 40s and some 30s north as winds die down a bit and clear skies take over. High temperatures will warm gradually through the week, but stay just below to near long term averages in the low 60s until the next system approaches next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.