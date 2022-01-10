Overtime Podcast #265 - Saints Finish Short of Playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Saints handled business against the Falcons and won their season finale, but they didn’t get the help needed from the Rams. LA’s loss to the 49ers cost the Saints a spot in the playoffs and ended their roller coaster of a season.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss what’s next for the Saints after a 9-8 finish. It’s an impressive record when you consider the injuries and COVID outbreak in December, but it’s nowhere near what the Saints had planned.

Sean Fazende on the Saints’ season coming to an end:

“In a way, it kind of reflected the season as a whole. It was a team that hung around and battled, but in the end, I just don’t know that they were a playoff team, and they came dangerously close to being one. I think they were a team that outpaced their talent a little bit. I thought they were a team that would flirt with eight or nine wins fully healthy. I think they surpassed realistic expectations, but still fell short.”

Chris Hagan on the Saints’ season coming to an end:

“There are probably games they want back. The first match-up with Atlanta is one that comes to mind. The match-up against the New York Giants comes to mind. Both of those were home games. Both of those were disappointing losses, especially when you consider the games that those sandwiched, a win at Washington and a big win over the Buccaneers and a big win in Seattle. The Saints won some games that were big wins. But if you don’t handle business, it comes back to bite you.”

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.