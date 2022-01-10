BBB Accredited Business
Resilient Saints fall short of playoffs

The Saints started an NFL record 58 players in 2021.(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2016, the New Orleans Saints will not be playing in the postseason. The Black and Gold finished the year on a winning note, but didn’t get the much-needed help from the Los Angeles Rams.

“Yeah it’s tough. You play this game for one reason, and that’s to win. Anytime you fall short of that, even if it’s later it’s disappointing. You’re hoping to get in. Anytime you’re in a situation where you’re hoping, and that you don’t have that control, that’s not the best situation to be in,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

The Saints started an NFL record 58 players in 2021. COVID and injuries at multiple positions decimated the Black and Gold’s roster. Now the ultimate goal is to play in “the tournament”, but the team is optimistic for better days after fighting through numerous road blocks.

“Everybody has adversity, but it’s how you respond to it. A lot of times when you take so many blows, you can either wave the white flag and surrender and give up and throw in the towel. But this team was resilient and continued to fight,” said Davis.

The Saints own the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. This year the draft will take place in Las Vegas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

