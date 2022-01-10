BBB Accredited Business
Saints beat Falcons, miss out on playoffs

Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints beat the Falcons, but won’t be in the playoffs after the Niners beat the Rams in overtime.

The Saints victory, 30-20, gives the Black and Gold a 9-8 record. The Niners victory pushed their mark to 10-7.

The Saints came out firing in this matchup of NFC South rivals. Taysom Hill connected with Adam Trautman for an 18-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

Hill exited the game in the second quarter with a left foot injury. Trevor Siemian came in relief, and delivered right away. He found Tre’Quan Smith for a 13-yard touchdown. That score extended the Saints lead, 14-6.

Right before half, Siemian hooked up with Juwan Johnson for a 5-yard touchdown. Siemian’s second TD pass pushed the Saints advantage over Atlanta, 24-6.

With the win, the Saints and Falcons split their season series. Atlanta beat the Saints back in November, 27-25.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

