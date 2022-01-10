Shooting in French Quarter leaves man dead, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in the French Quarter late Sunday night (Jan. 9), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said officers found the man dead from a single gunshot wound at the intersection of Burgundy and Conti streets at 10:27 p.m. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

No other details of the shooting have been released, including whether police have developed a suspect or motive for the killing.

Just eight minutes after the dead body was found in the French Quarter, another man was shot less than a quarter-mile away, in the 1400 block of Bienville Street in Treme.

Police said the victim of the 10:35 p.m. shooting arrived for hospital treatment in a private vehicle. His condition was not disclosed, and police have not said whether they believe the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Brittney Kimbrough at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

