BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Shooting in French Quarter leaves man dead, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot Sunday night (Jan. 9) at the corner of Burgundy and Conti streets in the...
A man was fatally shot Sunday night (Jan. 9) at the corner of Burgundy and Conti streets in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in the French Quarter late Sunday night (Jan. 9), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said officers found the man dead from a single gunshot wound at the intersection of Burgundy and Conti streets at 10:27 p.m. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

No other details of the shooting have been released, including whether police have developed a suspect or motive for the killing.

Just eight minutes after the dead body was found in the French Quarter, another man was shot less than a quarter-mile away, in the 1400 block of Bienville Street in Treme.

Police said the victim of the 10:35 p.m. shooting arrived for hospital treatment in a private vehicle. His condition was not disclosed, and police have not said whether they believe the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Brittney Kimbrough at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the...
Overtime Podcast #265 - Saints Finish Short of Playoffs
Battle of New Orleans
Battle of New Orleans
Saints vs Falcons fan react
Saints vs Falcons fan react
POI wanted in Chef Hwy homicide
POI wanted in Chef Hwy homicide