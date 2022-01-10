Suspect, vehicle sought in Mid City carjacking with child sleeping in back seat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a subject accused of stealing a car in Mid City while a child was sleeping inside it.

The incident happened on Jan. 7 at the intersection of Norman C. Francis Parkway and Bienville Street.

Surveillance video captured a person and a white Toyota 4Runner they arrived at the scene in.

NOPD searching for suspect, vehicle in Mid City carjacking with 5-year-old sleeping in back seat. (NOPD)

The child and the vehicle have been recovered.

Bayou Bistro Manager Wil Milton says he’ll never forget hearing the pain in that mother’s voice.

“The screams of the mother were just outrageous, everyone within earshot felt it, it was I don’t know what to say I hope I never have to hear that again,” said Milton.

The NOPD says the mother went inside to pick up a food order just before 7:30 p.m. They say she tried to stop the two men from driving off to no avail.

About twenty minutes later, Police spotted the car about a mile away near North Dupre and Desoto streets. Neighbors in the area say they saw police try to pull the car over before it abruptly came to a stop, describing the men as two teens who ran from the car.

