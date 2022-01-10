BBB Accredited Business
SUV crashes through school building in Slidell, canceling classes at Pope John Paul II High

No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed through a building on the campus of Pope John...
No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed through a building on the campus of Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell early Monday (Jan. 10).(St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Classes were canceled Monday (Jan. 10) at Pope John Paul II Catholic High School after an SUV crashed through a building on campus before students arrived.

Head of School Kimberlie Kilroy told WVUE-Fox 8 that no one was injured in the incident, including the adult driver of the vehicle who said the SUV’s brakes failed during an attempt to park.

Kilroy said the school decided to cancel classes “out of an abundance of caution” to allow architects and electrical engineers to inspect the damaged building. School is expected to resume on Tuesday, she said.

The SUV rammed through a wall of a former conference room at the school that recently had been repurposed as an athletics department weight room, Kilroy said. It was the weight racks inside that helped stop the vehicle before more damage was sustained, the principal said.

“The damage is serious, but it could have been worse,” Kilroy said.

