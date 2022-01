ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was killed in a four-wheeler crash over the weekend.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the crash happened near the Adams and Franklin county line.

Lee identified the teen as 15-year-old Roman Robichaux from Lafourche Paris, Louisiana.

The crash happened during a hunting trip. It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

