BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Vandals scratch names into prehistoric artwork, causing lasting damage, National Park Service says

Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend...
Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend National Park in Texas.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service is investigating vandalism at Big Bend National Park in Texas.

The agency said someone scratched names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork.

The names Norma, Adrian, Isaac and Ariel and the date 12-26-21 are visible on the petroglyph, thought to be between 4,000 and 8,500 years old.

The National Park Service said it believes the incident happened Dec. 26.

The rock has since been treated, but the scratches and discoloration are permanent.

Since 2015, the National Park Service has documented more than 50 instances of vandalism at Big Bend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

Latest News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Prosecutor: Child rape suspect may have victims in 10 states
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest