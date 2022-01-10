Zack: The winter chill looks to stick around this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winter is back and unlike the last few fronts, this chilly weather looks to stick around possibly all week long.

Grab the jacket as you get out the door on this Monday as we have colder temperatures and a good bit of wind out there. Clouds will also linger into the afternoon. Eventually I do believe we get some peeks of sun later today which will warm us up into the upper 50′s for highs but that’s a good 30 degrees colder than just 24 hours ago. Now that gusty breeze will make it feel even colder at times today.

Overnight tonight into Tuesday, we are watching for some frost north of the lake as temperatures tumble to near or just above freezing. South of the lake it looks as though winds will stay up just enough to keep temperatures from falling too far. I think 34 is possible on the north shore and in outlying areas with lower 40′s expected in and around the city.

Get used to this chill as those 50′s for highs look to be the story in weather the next few days. Some clouds may roll back in here come Tuesday night into Wednesday but rain chances remain low the rest of the work week. A slight moderation in temperatures is expected come week’s end, however no 70′s are on the board over the next 7 days.

