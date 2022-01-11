$1,000 in scholarships up for grabs in NBA 2k22 tournament coming to NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s time to break the controllers out for a chance to win $1,000 in scholarships.

The Southern University Law Center has partnered with Generation Esports to host the King of the Court NBA 2k22 Tournament.

The competition will be held from Jan. 28 - Feb. 5 in New Orleans. The top four gamers will compete live at the Smoothie King Center on Feb. 17.

The tournament consists of Playstation 4 and Xbox One players competing in separate tournaments and playoff brackets for a chance to win $1,000 in scholarships.

The top 10 players from each console bracket will win tickets to the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 17, a private gaming deck with king cake, a food voucher, and Pelican’s jacket and more.

“Underrepresented communities get a chance to not only compete but be exposed to the ecosystem of gaming and esports. This is a small step in the process to expose the next generation to the possibilities of law, mixed reality, gaming, esports, virtual reality, and other innovations,” said Chris Turner, coordinator of SU’s Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation and Esports Institute.

The King of the Court competition is free and open to students aged 13-18 in Louisiana. You can register at GenerationEsports.com.

The purchase tickets to watch the finals, visit pels.group/SULC. A portion of the proceeds benefits SULC.

