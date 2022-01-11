BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Staying cool with consistent temperatures

Comfy cool-Nice if dressed for it(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will be staying cool for several days, without the big temperature swings we recently have seen, as the winter feel will remain in place for the next several days.

Sunny skies prevail Tuesday, as temps rise to the 54-58° range. If dressed for it, it will feel very nice. Clouds will increase later tonight, which will prevent overnight temperatures from dropping too far. Most spots bottom out in the 40s going into Wednesday.

The midweek forecast brings a cloudy start before we transition back to more sun Wednesday afternoon. This sets the stage for a very nice end to the work week. Thursday and Friday will see highs in the low 60s, with lots of sunshine expected.

The next storm system to impact the area should arrive this weekend, as a strong jet stream plows down to the Gulf Coast. This will organize a potent surface low just to our east, where snow could be possible north of us with storms down south. Since the storm organizes just past our area, we will mainly see only the temperature change on a cold, windy Sunday.

