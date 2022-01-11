BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Duncan: Saints’ season ended in cruel, heartbreaking fashion

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ season ended in cruel, heartbreaking fashion on Sunday.

One minute the Saints appeared headed for a fifth consecutive playoff appearance. The next … their postseason hopes dashed by an improbable last-minute comeback by the San Francisco 49ers.

The joy of beating the archrival Falcons on their home field in the season finale was quickly replaced by the abrupt and sobering disappointment of an unfulfilled goal. The Saints were going home ... to watch the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

In a season where little went right for the Saints, we probably should have anticipated it would end this way.

It’s been a year filled with frustration, setbacks and adversity. A season that began with the promise of a 5-2 start quickly descended into mediocrity because of injuries, infections and bad breaks. Whatever could go wrong at times did go wrong. And the Saints showed admirable grit and tenacity to finish the year at 9-8.

It was a tough season, a year to forget in so many ways. But the Saints’ future remains bright. They won four of their last five games and the core is in place to rebound quickly next season. There are major decisions to make this offseason but this team is a quarterback away from returning to the playoff mix. And I fully expect them to find that quarterback -- and their championship mojo again -- in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East

Latest News

The Saints started an NFL record 58 players in 2021.
Resilient Saints fall short of playoffs
The Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy was among the NFL coaches fired Monday (Jan. 10) after the end of...
Bears, Vikings, Dolphins fire coaches on NFL’s ‘Black Monday’
Jameis Winston will be a free agent. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
What’s ahead for the Saints
Saints finish 9-8.
Deuce and Fazende look forward to the Saints offseason