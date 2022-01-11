BBB Accredited Business
I-10 closed in both directions near Mississippi state line after overnight wreck on Pearl River bridge

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Interstate 10 was closed in both directions near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line early Tuesday morning (Jan. 11), after an overnight crash involving a semi-truck car hauler damaged the Pearl River bridge, authorities said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said at 2 a.m. that the eastbound and westbound lanes would remain closed “for an undetermined amount of time.” The interstate will not be reopened until after a survey crew from the Mississippi Department of Transportation is able to inspect the bridge and declare it safe for travel, the MHP said in a social media post.

Interstate commuters are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route of Highway 90.

The cause of the wreck was not immediately determined. But the MHP said the driver of the car hauler escaped the crash unharmed. Several of the vehicles the driver was transporting were burned into total losses.

