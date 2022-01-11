BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

I-10 reopens in both directions near Mississippi state line after overnight wreck on Pearl River bridge

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a nine-hour closure, Interstate 10 reopened in both directions near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line early Tuesday morning (Jan. 11). The highway was shut down after an overnight crash involving a semi-truck car hauler damaged the Pearl River bridge, authorities said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced the interstate had reopened at 7:43 a.m., after the bridge was deemed safe for travel following an inspection by a survey crew from the Mississippi Department of Transportation..

The cause of the wreck was not immediately determined, but the MHP said the driver of the car hauler escaped the crash unharmed.

The MHP said the crash happened Monday night at 10:41 p.m. on the Hancock County side of the state line bridge. The semi-truck hauler carrying seven new BMW automobiles struck the concrete bridge railing and erupted in flames. All seven of the cars burned, along with the semi-truck and trailer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates with guard Josh Hart (3) and guard...
Report: Pelicans, Bucks send scouts to Sacramento month ahead of trade deadline
Stolen dog
‘Just bring him home,’ Slidell man desperately searches for stolen dog
Jefferson Parish Covid closures
‘Like a big game of Jenga,’ businesses continue to wrestle with staffing issues amid Omicron surge
Krewe of Little Rascals cancels 2022 parade
Krewe of Little Rascals cancels 2022 Carnival parade