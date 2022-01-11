BBB Accredited Business
Krewe of Little Rascals cancels

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Covid-19 concerns are forcing the Krewe of Little Rascals to cancel this year’s parade.

The krewe says it’s erring on the side of caution for the children.

It says it’s lost over half of its membership due to the rise in covid numbers.

Captain Maureen Spittler says all the members say they will be back next year.

She says the health and welfare of the children are the Little Rascals’ first and foremost responsibility.

