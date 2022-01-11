BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)
LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound sophomore from Houston recorded 41 tackles, eight passed defended, a forced fumble, and one interception, which was actually a pick-six, in his two seasons in Baton Rouge.

He played in 17 total games, starting six of those.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport