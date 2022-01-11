Krewes working around mask mandate for Mardi Gras balls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of thousands of tourists will descend on New Orleans in the coming weeks as Carnival season ramps up, headlined by large parades and extravagant balls. Those events may look a little different under the city’s reimplemented indoor mask mandate.

Under the mandate, masking is required in all indoor spaces, including event venues.

“It’s hard to imagine debutantes with white dresses with COVID masks on at the balls, but it looks like that may be in our future,” said Arthur Hardy, Fox 8′s Mardi Gras Expert and Historian.

Hardy said it will be an adjustment, but krewe organizers are certainly willing to do what it takes to have parades at all.

“We’re gonna move on as we always have and try to figure out a way to celebrate,” Hardy said.

The Krewe of Endymion had their ball last week and will have their extravaganza when their parade rolls. Thousands of people are expected at the Superdome in attendance.

“We checked for vaccinations and we checked LA wallet to make sure who was confirmed as having their vaccinations and who wasn’t. We actually had a crew that was on-site to help any people who had not been vaccinated, and that went well,” said Dan Kelly, President of the Krewe of Endymion. “Whatever the requirements are for us to have a successful extravaganza, we’re gonna do it.”

Enforcement of the mask mandate falls on the individual krewes, and a city spokesperson said violations of the mask mandate can and should be reported to code enforcement.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Director, said she expects omicron cases to peak in New Orleans in the next couple of weeks, and hospitalizations to lag behind.

Orleans Parish has the highest vaccination rate in the state, and she said tourists who visit New Orleans should show their respect for the people of New Orleans.

“What we’re preserving is our health and safety of our residents,” she said. “We need to make sure that we’re taken care of.”

