Mask mandate returning inside NOLA businesses, schools

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A citywide mask mandate is returning in New Orleans.

The mandate will go into effect Wed., Jan. 12 in all public places, including both public and private schools.

  • Masks required indoors in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, entertainment venues, and other businesses.
  • Masks required in all healthcare facilities and public transportation, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, buses, taxis, ride-shares, and the corresponding transportation hubs.
  • Masks required in all K-12 education institutions, unless the institution has adopted an isolation and quarantine policy for students, faculty, and staff consistent with the protocols set by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, fueled by the super-contagious omicron variant.

On Tues., the Louisiana Department of Health reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19, following another record-breaking three-day total of over 23,000. Currently, just over 1,900 people are hospitalized with the virus, a sharp increase over the last few weeks. On Dec. 1, only 206 people were hospitalized, according to the LDH dashboard.

City health officials say the reinstatement of the indoor mask mandate is to make sure Mardi Gras goes off without a hitch and in preparation for the inevitable surge following the festivities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

