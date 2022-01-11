BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.(Source: Jones County Jail)
By Chris Thies and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A mother was arrested for felony child abuse after her 1-year-old child tested positive for several drugs, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

WDAM reports 28-year-old Victoria Bolan was arrested Tuesday morning.

Officials said her child tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and ecstasy in Dec. 2021 while she had custody of the baby.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child has since been placed with family members and is safe.

It is unclear how the 1-year-old child obtained the drugs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US
East Baton Rouge Parish teachers plan a sick-out on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
EBR teachers plan sick-out over COVID concerns, staff shortages
Powerful cold front arrives Saturday
David: Nice January weather this week