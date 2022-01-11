‘Person of interest’ sought in French Quarter slaying; 2 killed in New Orleans East identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Jan. 11) asked the public’s help locating a man they have identified as a “person of interest” they want to interview in connection with a fatal shooting in the French Quarter.

The man was not described as a suspect in the slaying of 41-year-old Russell Ricou Jr., who was gunned down Sunday night around 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Burgundy and Conti streets. New Orleans police said Ricou was killed during an argument on the street corner with an unidentified man.

Ricou’s identity was provided Monday by his brother Denis, who said in a social media post, “My family is deeply saddened ... that my brother, Russell Ricou, was killed last night in New Orleans. Obviously, there are a lot of unanswered questions as the investigation is ongoing.”

Pictured person of interest sought for questioning re: Jan. 9 homicide in 900 block of Conti St. Call #NOPD Homicide Det. Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111. https://t.co/4SSPWjiCM1 pic.twitter.com/9UM4xhqEYn — NOPD (@NOPDNews) January 11, 2022

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office confirmed Russell Ricou Jr.’s death Tuesday

Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office also revealed the identity of two men shot to death Saturday evening in New Orleans East. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Kane Sanders and 23-year-old Christopher Cornelius.

According to the NOPD, Sanders, Cornelius and a third man were shot inside a car at 5:56 p.m. at the corner of Curran Road and Benson Street.’

Police said Sanders died at the scene and Cornelius after being taken to a hospital. The third victim was hospitalized in critical condition and police have not updated his condition since.

