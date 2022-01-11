BBB Accredited Business
Report: Pelicans, Bucks send scouts to Sacramento month ahead of trade deadline

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates with guard Josh Hart (3) and guard...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates with guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The Pelicans won in overtime 116-112. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to a source, the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks sent pro personnel scouts to Sacramento one month ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee confirmed the presence of both teams’ scouts for Monday’s game with the Kings hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on social media.

The Pelicans have improved as of late, despite being without star Zion Williamson all season, but they still are well below .500 with a 14-26 record. There have been rumors that the Pelicans could be buyers at the deadline though they haven’t been consistently linked to specific trade targets at this time.

