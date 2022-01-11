Advertisement

Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men wanted for the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph are in custody.

Justin Johnson, 23, and 32-year-old Cornelious Smith are charged with first-degree murder in Dolph’s Nov. 17 shooting.

Johnson was captured in Indiana Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Law enforcement offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to Johnson’s arrest. It’s not immediately clear if the reward or a tip led to his capture.

This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Johnson around 3 p.m.

U.S. Marshall Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will hold a joint news conference Wednesday to share more details about Johnson’s arrest and the investigation into Dolph’s murder.

Smith was indicted Tuesday. He was originally arrested Dec. 9 in Southaven on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz that was used in Dolph’s murder. The car was taken in a carjacking Nov. 10 at a gas station in the 2800 block of Kirby Road and found Nov. 20 behind a home in the 1100 block of Bradley in Orange Mound.

Smith was extradited Tuesday and transferred to the Shelby County Jail from the DeSoto County Jail where he had been since his arrest.

Smith is also indicted on the following charges:

  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • Employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony
  • Theft of property over $10,000

Smith is being held without bond.

Young Dolph shooting investigation update
Young Dolph shooting investigation update

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

COVID/Vaccine

Some EBR teachers plan sick-out over COVID concerns, staff shortages

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators and the Louisiana Association of Educators held a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to announce a planned sick-out Wednesday.

National

Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordon Gray
Authorities have arrested the suspect accused of murdering a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Jackson.

News

Krewes working around mask mandate for Mardi Gras balls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Jones
The mask mandate impacts Mardi Gras balls because they’re held inside, and some can attract thousands of people.

Crime

More carjacking in NOLA

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Thousands wait in line for check-ins at New Orleans ICE office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrés Fuentes
Only a handful of people actually saw an agent and the rest were out of luck.

Top Story

Long lines at ICE office in New Orleans

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

David: Nice January weather this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Bernard
Powerful cold front arrives Saturday

Saints

Report: Bears request permission to talk to Saints assistant general manger Jeff Ireland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sean Fazende
Report: Bears interested in Saints assistant general manager

Mardi Gras

King cake season: See the new king cakes rolling out for Carnival 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shan Bailey
King cake season is back, which means some local bakeries are launching new, exciting creations for the 2022 Carnival season.

COVID/Vaccine

Mask mandate returning inside NOLA businesses, schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
A citywide mask mandate is returning in New Orleans.