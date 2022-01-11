BBB Accredited Business
Zack: The winter feel remains the next few days

Highs are staying in the 50′s through the middle of the week.
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No ups and downs in the forecast this week as the winter feel will remain in place for the next several days.

It’s a cold start to your Tuesday but it’s going to be a beautiful day. Once we get the sun up, highs will rise nicely into the upper 50′s under a mostly sunny sky. Later tonight clouds will increase which will hold those overnight temperatures from dropping too far. Most spots bottom out in the 40′s going into your Wednesday.

The mid week forecast brings a cloudy start before we transition back to more sun come Wednesday afternoon. This sets the stage for a very nice end to the work week. Thursday and Friday will see highs in the low 60′s with lots of sunshine expected.

Our next storm system to impact the area looks to be this weekend as a strong jet stream plows down to the Gulf Coast. This will organize a potent surface low just to our east where snow could be possible up north of us with storms down south. Since the storm organizes just past our area, we will mainly just see the temperature change which brings in a cold, windy Sunday.

