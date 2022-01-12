BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Midday clouds give way to sunny skies to end the week-South winter storm late weekend

Weekend southern winter storm
Weekend southern winter storm(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds will hang in through midday giving way to evening and overnight clearing.

Today will be another cool day as highs will top out in the upper 50s. The end of this week looks fantastic for mid January.. Our average for this time of year is 62 and we will be right on target in the 62-66 for Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast to end the week.

Unfortunately, the weekend won’t feature the same gorgeous weather, as a strong storm system is expected to move across the region. Expect storms Saturday, followed by a rapid drop in temperatures on Sunday. A big snow event is possible just to our north, and it wouldn’t shock me to see some flurries find their way down here come Sunday morning. Winds will be quite gusty behind this storm.

A look ahead to next week brings more chilly weather.

