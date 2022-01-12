Here’s a dog-friendly king cake recipe to give your furry friends a taste of Carnival
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Carnival is in full swing! For those who don’t want to leave their furry friends out this king cake season, you’re in luck.
The Louisiana SPCA shared a dog-friendly king cake recipe on its Facebook page. Judging by the cute TikTok video demonstrating the process, this one is sure to be a win with your pet.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- 1/2 - 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 - 2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup cooking oil
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup peanut butter (make sure it’s free of xylitol)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°.
2. Place mixed ingredients in a greased bunt pan.
3. Bake for 20 minutes.
4. Add frosting (yogurt or yogurt mixed with peanut butter).
Enjoy! 💜💛💚
