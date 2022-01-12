Here’s a dog-friendly king cake recipe to give your furry friends a taste of Carnival

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Carnival is in full swing! For those who don’t want to leave their furry friends out this king cake season, you’re in luck.

The Louisiana SPCA shared a dog-friendly king cake recipe on its Facebook page. Judging by the cute TikTok video demonstrating the process, this one is sure to be a win with your pet.

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1/2 - 1 teaspoon baking soda

1 - 2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup cooking oil

1/2 cup water

1 egg

1/4 cup peanut butter (make sure it’s free of xylitol)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Place mixed ingredients in a greased bunt pan.

3. Bake for 20 minutes.

4. Add frosting (yogurt or yogurt mixed with peanut butter).

Enjoy! 💜💛💚

