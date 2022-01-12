BBB Accredited Business
Here’s a dog-friendly king cake recipe to give your furry friends a taste of Carnival

The Louisiana SPCA shared a dog-friendly king cake recipe to share the Mardi Gras spirit with...
The Louisiana SPCA shared a dog-friendly king cake recipe to share the Mardi Gras spirit with your furry friend.(WVUE/NOLA Weekend photo)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Carnival is in full swing! For those who don’t want to leave their furry friends out this king cake season, you’re in luck.

The Louisiana SPCA shared a dog-friendly king cake recipe on its Facebook page. Judging by the cute TikTok video demonstrating the process, this one is sure to be a win with your pet.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flour
  • 1/2 - 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 - 2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup cooking oil
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup peanut butter (make sure it’s free of xylitol)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Place mixed ingredients in a greased bunt pan.

3. Bake for 20 minutes.

4. Add frosting (yogurt or yogurt mixed with peanut butter).

Enjoy! 💜💛💚

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

