Here’s where to find free masks, COVID-19 vaccine and testing in New Orleans

The City of New Orleans is distributing free masks to residents, while supplies last, at several public library branches.(WWNY)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As new coronavirus cases continue to spike in Louisiana, the City of New Orleans is ramping up efforts to get residents vaccinated, tested and given masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here is where New Orleans residents can find the resources, while supplies last:

MASKS

The New Orleans Health Department will distribute N95 masks at the following locations Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last:

  • Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.
  • Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Dr.
  • East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.
  • Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
  • Robert E. Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.
  • Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.
  • Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Ave.

VACCINATIONS

COVID-19 vaccinations are available Wednesday at the following locations from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.:

Community Vaccine Event (New Orleans East)

Drive-Thru Vaccine Event (Armstrong Park)

Drive-Thru Vaccine Event (UNO Lakefront Arena)

Drive-Thru Vaccine Event (West Bank)

From 10 a.m.-noon:

Community Vaccine Event (St. Claude)

From 2-4:30 p.m.:

Drive-Thru Vaccine Event (Armstrong Park) - Ages 5-11

Drive-Thru Vaccine Event (UNO Lakefront Arena) - Ages 5-11

From 2-4:30 p.m. in Jefferson Parish:

Drive-Thru Vaccine Event (Alario Center) - Ages 5-11

COVID-19 TESTING

Determine your infection status with COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

From 8 a.m.-4 p.m.:

Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing (Armstrong Park)

Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing (UNO Lakefront Arena)

Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing (West Bank)

From 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.:

Community COVID-19 Testing (Central City)

From 9 a.m.-2 p.m.:

Community COVID-19 Testing (Bywater) - si habla español

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m.:

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing (N.O. East)

For more information on the city’s COVID-19 resources, visit the NOLA Ready website.

Guidelines will be updated at ready.nola.gov/restrictions. For ongoing COVID updates from the City of New Orleans, text COVIDNOLA to 77295.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

