BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ingram’s late 3 lifts Pelicans past Timberwolves, 128-125

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brandon Ingram called game for the Pelicans tonight by hitting a 27-foot shot with less than 3 seconds left to defeat Minnesota 128-125.

Ingram capped a 33-point, nine-assist performance by hitting three 3-pointers in the final 1:13 — the last with less than a second left.

Josh Hart had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 for Minnesota, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves and his driving scoop tied the game with 3.6 seconds left.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East

Latest News

Brandon Ingram deep buzzer-beater lifts Pelicans 128-125 over Minnesota
Brandon Ingram deep buzzer beater lifts Pelicans 128-125 over Minnesota
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates with guard Josh Hart (3) and guard...
Report: Pelicans, Bucks send scouts to Sacramento month ahead of trade deadline
New Orleans Pelicans fall to 14-26 on the season.
Siakam scores 29, Raptors beat Pelicans for 6th straight win
Pelicans update
Pelicans update